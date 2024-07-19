AEW Won’t Face WWE SummerSlam Competition With Collision

Every time AEW has faced up against WWE Premium Live Events, it has been a difficult uphill battle. However, just as AEW was gaining speed, they received some wonderful news.

The August 3 episode of Collision will air on the same day as WWE SummerSlam from Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. When AEW Collision faced off against WWE’s Money in the Bank, it earned 306,000 viewers and 0.08 in the 18-49 demographic.

The August 3rd Collision is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. ET on TNT, while SummerSlam will begin at 7 p.m. Collision typically airs at 8 p.m. ET.

This Saturday’s Collision will feature The Patriarchy’s Christian Cage, Killswitch & Nick Wayne vs. The Bang Bang Gang’s Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn in an AEW Unified Trios Championship match, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Thunder Rosa in a Lumberjack match, Holo.grm’s debut, Skye Blue vs. Hikaru Shida, and Darby Allin vs. The Beast Mortos.