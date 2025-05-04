Additional WWE NXT Releases Confirmed Amid Major Talent Cuts

The wave of WWE talent releases continued this week under the TKO Group Holdings restructuring, with NXT Superstars Oro Mensah, Javier Bernal and Dani Palmer confirming their departures from the company via social media.

On Friday, May 2nd, Oro Mensah took to social media to announce his release from WWE. The 33-year-old reflected on his 15-year journey and unwavering commitment to the pro wrestling industry:

“15 years hard work and true sacrifice to make it to WWE. Always gave it my 110% and put my whole passion and body into the artform of pro-wrestling. Thank you for all the support! love y’all.”

Mensah, who originally signed with WWE in 2019 under the name Oliver Carter, made a name for himself in NXT UK, where he captured the NXT UK Tag Team Championship. He transitioned to the U.S.-based NXT brand in 2022 and became a central figure in the Meta-Four faction alongside Noam Dar, Lash Legend, and Jakara Jackson. Notably, his release came just days after the group disbanded on the April 29th episode of NXT television.

Javier Bernal, another NXT talent, was also released, per Fightful Select. Bernal commented on his departure, though further details remain limited.

Big Body may be gone, but the Big Body Believers live forever. Javi isn’t going anywhere. Free Agent in 30 days, and you can book me at [email protected]. Stay tuned for more, and be your fucking self! 🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/JdCe7yF8Il — Javier Bernal (@javierbernalWWE) May 3, 2025

On Saturday morning, May 3rd, NXT performer Dani Palmer (real name AJ Amrhein) confirmed her WWE exit and revealed that the decision also marks the end of her athletic career—likely due to injury complications.

Palmer shared the following heartfelt message on Instagram:

“Thank you WWE for bringing me to the love of my life🤍 the past 3 years have been amazing! It’s a bittersweet feeling to be officially closing out my athletic career, but I can truly say I went til the wheels fell off.. literally lol. Our bodies are a gift and mine has been so kind to me. I look forward to this next chapter!! Gods been giving me some big dreams with bringing my business back and I couldn’t be more stoked about it! Thank you all for the support❤️❤️”

Palmer signed with WWE in 2022 following a background in acrobatics and tumbling, and primarily competed on NXT Level Up. Her career was sadly derailed by a significant injury that led to double hip surgery in early 2024, forcing an extended hiatus and likely prompting her decision to retire from in-ring competition.

Mensah, Bernal and Palmer join a growing list of released WWE talent over the past two days, as part of the company’s continued cost-cutting measures. The list includes main roster stars such as:

Braun Strowman

Shayna Baszler

Dakota Kai

Katana Chance

Kayden Carter

As well as NXT names like:

Cora Jade

Gigi Dolin

Eddy Thorpe

Riley Osborne

Jakara Jackson

Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, Wolfgang)

These talent cuts followed staff layoffs on May 1st, which included longtime digital host Ryan Pappolla and SVP Christine Lubrano.

While Mensah, Bernal and Palmer expressed gratitude and optimism in their respective statements, their exits mark the end of notable NXT chapters—one a champion and faction standout, the other an athlete whose promise was halted by injury. As WWE continues its restructuring, more changes may be on the horizon.