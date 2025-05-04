Shotzi’s WWE Departure Confirmed

After days of speculation and confusion, Fightful Select has confirmed that WWE has informed Shotzi her contract will not be renewed upon its expiration—effectively marking the end of her tenure with the company.

The update, issued on May 3, 2025, follows an earlier shift in Shotzi’s profile from the active SmackDown roster to the Alumni section on WWE’s official website, a move that typically signifies a departure. While there was no immediate confirmation at the time—either from WWE or Shotzi herself—her status has now been officially clarified.

According to Fightful’s report, the non-renewal was not a surprise to Shotzi, who allegedly anticipated the decision and created the cryptic, self-produced vignette she released on social media earlier this week as a way to process and creatively express the transition. Sources backstage reportedly praised the emotional tone and execution of the promo.

While Shotzi’s situation differs from the immediate releases that occurred as part of WWE’s May 2nd wave of roster cuts, her impending exit places her among a growing list of stars departing the company during a major post-WrestleMania shakeup under TKO Group Holdings.

Shotzi had only recently returned from a serious ACL injury sustained in January 2024. After a period of recovery, she made several appearances on NXT, including accompanying Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley at NXT Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania weekend. Ironically, Dolin was also released on May 2nd.

Though WWE has yet to officially acknowledge Shotzi’s departure with a statement or release date, the combination of internal confirmation and her profile update makes it clear her time with the company is drawing to a close.