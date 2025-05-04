Dakota Kai Issues Statement Following WWE Release

As reported on Friday, May 2nd, 2025, Dakota Kai was among several talents released from WWE, joining the likes of Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler, Katana Chance, and Kayden Carter in the latest round of company-wide cuts.

Kai, a fan-favorite and cornerstone of the Damage CTRL faction, confirmed her release by issuing a heartfelt message on her social media accounts:

“Trying to get through all the messages and man, whether it’s from friends, family, colleagues, coaches, you guys… I feel like the luckiest girl in the world. That’s the stuff that matters. I got to make memories, create the best friendships and travel the world. I’m beyond grateful for the opportunities. Gonna take a little time but just know… we are far from done. I’ve BEEN ready. Let’s go. – king kota”

Notes app makes me cringe but the point stands 🙃 — 𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖑𝖎𝖊𝖌𝖎𝖗𝖑 🎮 (@ImKingKota) May 3, 2025

Fightful Select also reported that Kai has already drawn strong interest from outside companies and top agents, citing her widespread appeal and versatility. She is believed to be under a 90-day non-compete clause, unless her contract expires sooner.

Kai made her WWE debut in 2016 and rose through the ranks of NXT, eventually winning the inaugural NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships with Raquel González after the duo won the first-ever Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Following a brief release in April 2022, she made a triumphant return at SummerSlam 2022, aligning with Bayley and Iyo Sky to form the Damage CTRL faction.

Together with Sky, Kai became a two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, and her role in the group helped reshape WWE’s women’s division on the main roster. She remained a core figure in storylines until suffering a torn ACL in May 2023. Kai returned from injury in 2024 and had been active with Damage CTRL prior to her release.

Her departure came as a shock to many, including industry insiders who believed she had more to offer in WWE, both on-screen and as a veteran presence. As noted, her early post-WWE reaction confirms she’s eager for the next chapter in her wrestling journey.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for further updates on Dakota Kai and the continuing fallout from WWE’s recent round of talent releases.