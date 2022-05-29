AEW Wrestlers Are Reportedly Open to Going to WWE

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez provided an update on the MJF issue during a special Wrestling Observer Radio episode.

MJF’s phone is on, according to Meltzer, but he is not answering calls. According to Alvarez, “the rumor that has been out there is that essentially, he wants more money. Tony will offer him more money if, for example, he extends his contract but he doesn’t want to extend his contract. That right there would tell me that he wants out [of AEW].”

“There’s been a big shift among people in AEW. Not that like they want out. But it’s definitely different in the sense that I get the impression that more people are willing to go [to WWE] if they get like a great offer. Whereas a couple of years ago, it wasn’t like they wouldn’t go if they offered tons of money but they were like so happy to be there [in AEW]. But now that they have seen that Cody’s made a lot of money and he’s like a top guy and he’s getting pushed, now things have absolutely changed in terms of the way that people view potentially going to WWE,” Alvarez added.

This does not apply to everyone, according to Meltzer, and just because Cody is being pushed does not indicate that everyone who leaves AEW will be pushed on the same degree.

Regarding MJF, his situation has not changed, as PWMania.com previously reported, MJF was booked on a cross-country trip leaving Las Vegas on Saturday night. In an update, he’s still in Las Vegas, so while it’s not certain that he’ll be at AEW Double Or Nothing, things appear to be leaning that way. Click here to read our report on MJF not boarding his flight out of Las Vegas.

