AEW Wrestlers Sharing Hotel With UFC Fighters This Week

It turns out that AEW talent and fighters competing at the UFC 249 pay-per-view event are staying the same hotel.

The UFC 249 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

AEW is also holding AEW TV tapings this week in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place on TNT.

Ariel Helwani of ESPN noted that the two companies are staying at the hotel. He wrote the following:

“Two major events are happening in Jacksonville this week: UFC 249 and AEW tapings. Coincidentally, all fighters/wrestlers and personnel for both orgs are staying at the same hotel in Jacksonville, I’m told. That could make for a fun time.”