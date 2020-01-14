AEW’s Current Plan For PPV and Special Events

During AEW’s Road to Miami video, Nick Jackson talked about AEW’s Bash at the Beach edition of Dynamite and the company’s plans for PPV and special events:

“Our plan is to do four pay-per-views a year, so we realized we have to dress up some of the shows on Wednesday to not fall into a formula,” said Jackson. “Try to make some of them feel more special than other ones. That was the thinking process on this. To bring something back from the past that has such a cool history.”

“Cody happened to get the trademark and owns it now. He brought it to Tony’s attention and we all thought it was a good idea. I think fans are gonna be excited because we’re gonna try to make it a special show, even from the look of things.”