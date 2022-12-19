AEW’s Scrapped Creative Idea for Jungle Boy Revealed

As seen on the December 14th, 2022 “Winter is Coming” edition of AEW Dynamite, newcomer Action Andretti defeated Chris Jericho in an upset victory.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed Jericho’s previous idea of putting over an AEW rising star on Wrestling Observer Radio:

“He was going to do something similar with Jungle Boy, but he didn’t want to do it with no crowds. By the time the crowd came back, the whole dynamic had changed and he was in different places and it just didn’t fit it. To do it now, he could have done it with Jungle Boy, Takeshita and others. The thing on those is, in all three cases, people watching the match, in the back of their heads would go, ‘maybe he’s gonna do it.’ If those guys would’ve won, it would’ve big been for them to win but it wouldn’t have been as big a talking point.”

Jericho worked with Jungle Boy on AEW television shortly before the Covid-19 pandemic began.