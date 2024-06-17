Christian Cage Reveals How He Adopted The Killswitch As His Finisher

AEW star Christian Cage recently appeared on an episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he talked about a number of topics including where he got the Killswitch move.

Cage said, “At the time I’m a student of the game, and … when I was coming up — I’d watch a lot of tapes from different wrestling promotions and I was watching a Japanese, I believe it was an All Japan [Pro Wrestling] tape, and Tommy Rogers was on there and he did the Tomakaze and he didn’t use it as a finish, he just used it as a spot in the match.”

On why he liked the move:

“When I slowed down the turn, and when it stopped in this position where the guy’s arms are over your shoulder, it just happened to stop in this position… and I thought to myself: If the bottom just fell out right there it becomes like a piledriver and looks super devastating… and it’s something that I can do to anybody no matter what size they are.”

On originally planning to use the TKO, which Marc Mero asked if he could use instead:

“Everything happens for a reason, and this finish suits me much more.”

You can check out Cage’s comments in the video below.