As PWMania.com previously reported, former AEW World Champion Hangman Page is expected to make his TV return to the company soon, but there is no confirmed date, although it is expected to happen sometime in the next month.

According to Fightful Select, Hangman’s return to TV is not expected to happen on this week’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place in his home state of Virginia. Further updates will be provided on Page’s return once it becomes available.