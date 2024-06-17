Top AEW Star Set To Compete In The NJPW G1 Climax 34 Tournament

NJPW is set to hold their G1 Climax 34 tournament, starting on Saturday, July 20th and wrapping up on Sunday, August 18th, where the winner will earn an IWGP Heavyweight Title Match at Wrestle Kingdom on January 4th from the Tokyo Dome.

This year’s tournament will include some of the industry’s top talents including current AEW star and former DDT Pro-Wrestling star Konosuke Takeshita.

You can check out the complete names of the participants below:

Block A: Tetsuya Naito, Shota Umino, Shingo Takagi, SANADA, Great-O-Khan, Zack Sabre Jr., Gabe Kidd, EVIL, Jake Lee, TBA

Block B: Hirooki Goto, El Phantasmo, Yota Tsuji, Jeff Cobb, Henare, David Finlay, Ren Narita, Yuya Uemura, Konosuke Takeshita, TBA