AEW Star Working As Coach And Producer

A new backstage role for “The Premier Athlete” Tony Nese has come to light, with Fightful Select reporting that the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion has been serving as a coach and producer in AEW.

According to the report, Nese was internally listed as a producer for a match on this past Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision. AEW sources confirmed that he has been working in that capacity “for quite some time,” though it had not been publicly known until now.

A 20-year veteran of the business, Nese has competed for major promotions including TNA, WWE, and AEW. While he has become less active as an in-ring competitor in recent years, he remains a semi-regular on Ring of Honor TV, often teaming with long-time partner Ariya Daivari.

Nese now joins a growing list of AEW veterans balancing dual roles as both active talent and backstage producers.