Fandango Expands In-Home Footprint With Acquisition Of PPV.com

Just a few weeks after securing a deal to present WWE SummerSlam 2025 at select Regal Cinemas across the country in the United States, Fandango has now struck a deal with one of the many platforms for All Elite Wrestling pay-per-views.

The following press release was issued today to formally announce Fandango’s acquisition of PPV.com.

FANDANGO EXPANDS ITS IN-HOME FOOTPRINT WITH ADDITION OF LIVE PAY-PER-VIEW CAPABILITIES AND CABLE TRANSACTIONAL VIDEO ON DEMAND SERVICES

Strategic Move will Extend Fandango at Home’s Reach to Millions of Cable Customers, and Bring Live Pay-Per-View Events to the Platform for the First Time

Los Angeles, CA (August 13, 2025) – Fandango, one of the nation’s leading online movie ticketing services, today announced a major expansion to its on-demand streaming service, Fandango at Home, adding live pay-per-view (PPV) capabilities and cable transactional video-on-demand distribution to its growing platform. This strategic move enables Fandango to service the nation’s leading cable operators and partners, by distributing premium entertainment content and live events directly to an audience of consumers across multiple platforms.

The expansion will enable Fandango to power a next-generation transactional and pay-per-view ecosystem, filling the gap left by the exit of longtime industry aggregator iNDEMAND, announced last May. Fandango will both expand its first and third-party content distribution into the hot and growing live events category, including through the acquisition of the PPV.COM brand, the streaming home for some of the biggest live pay-per-view events. This will add PPV offerings and an extensive Multichannel Video Programming Distributor (MVPD) footprint to the already-extensive digital reach of Fandango at Home.

“This expansion represents a major leap forward in how Fandango serves fans premium content—when, where, and how they want it,” said Cameron Douglas, SVP of OTT/Streaming for Fandango. “iNDEMAND was best-in-class in supporting the content distribution of transactional content to the industry. By combining Fandango’s digital innovation and consumer reach with iNDEMAND’s legacy in delivering blockbuster movies, TV, and live events, we’re unlocking new possibilities for how the industry and fans access and enjoy entertainment at home.”

With this new offering, Fandango will expand distribution capabilities for live events—spanning sports, music, and cultural programming—delivering a PPV transactional experience to millions of consumers across Fandango’s digital ecosystem of connected devices. Additionally, the expansion opens new opportunities for studios and third-party content providers to provide their PPV offerings to a broader audience. Consumers will benefit from a streamlined, unified transactional interface that simplifies access to on-demand and live content. This integration strengthens Fandango’s position as a premier entertainment hub and furthers its mission to connect fans with the content they care about most—wherever it lives.

To support partners currently being serviced by iNDEMAND, Fandango is investing in infrastructure and innovation to meet evolving consumer demands. The company will provide more options for content owners to reach audiences directly including through the platforms they already use and trust.

