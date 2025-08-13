Tony Khan Calls “AEW Lacks Storytelling” Narrative A Falsehood

AEW President Tony Khan is pushing back against one of the most common criticisms of his promotion, the claim that All Elite Wrestling doesn’t focus enough on storytelling.

Speaking on The Superstar Crossover podcast, Khan was asked about the biggest misconception regarding AEW. He immediately pointed to the long-standing narrative surrounding the company’s creative direction. “I think the stories in AEW have been as strong as ever,” Khan said. “The wrestling people will say AEW is great. I think a lot of people would concede the action and wrestling — the athletic action is absolutely fantastic. Everyone agrees.”

Khan stressed that the promotion has delivered compelling stories in 2025, and that the idea of AEW lacking storytelling is both inaccurate and misleading. “There’s people that would say that there’s a lack, and I don’t agree with this — I think it’s untrue — of stories in AEW,” he stated. “I don’t think that’s true at all, and it’s really, I think, not only a misconception, but a falsehood that people spread.”

Khan’s comments come as AEW continues its run of major summer events, including AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door later this month and All Out in September.

You can check out the complete interview below: