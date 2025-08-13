AEW President Announces Late Addition To Tonight’s AEW Dynamite (8/13/2025)

Tony Khan surfaced on social media on Wednesday afternoon with a big update for tonight’s AEW Dynamite show.
Scheduled for 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max, live from the Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, tonight’s AEW Dynamite will now include the addition of Mercedes Mone, Thekla & Skye Blue vs. Alex Windsor, Queen Aminata & Willow Nightingale in Trios action.
Also advertised for the August 13 episode of AEW Dynamite:
* Hangman Page, MJF go face-to-face
* Jon Moxley vs. Kevin Knight
* Adam Copeland vs. Big Stoke
Join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite results.
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 13, 2025