AEW President Announces Late Addition To Tonight’s AEW Dynamite (8/13/2025)

Tony Khan surfaced on social media on Wednesday afternoon with a big update for tonight’s AEW Dynamite show.

Scheduled for 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max, live from the Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, tonight’s AEW Dynamite will now include the addition of Mercedes Mone, Thekla & Skye Blue vs. Alex Windsor, Queen Aminata & Willow Nightingale in Trios action.

Also advertised for the August 13 episode of AEW Dynamite:

* Hangman Page, MJF go face-to-face

* Jon Moxley vs. Kevin Knight

* Adam Copeland vs. Big Stoke

