AEW’s Upcoming Book Features Cody Rhodes And CM Punk Despite Speculation

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is set to release its book titled “All Elite: The Inside Story of All Elite Wrestling” later this month.

Ever since the announcement, there has been speculation about whether the promotion would omit two of its past biggest stars, Cody Rhodes and CM Punk, from the book and possibly “rewrite history.”

According to Fightful Select, this does not appear to be the case. They accessed an early copy of the book and found that the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, is extensively covered. In fact, he is mentioned within the first 15 minutes of the book’s opening.

Rhodes is featured in several sections, including discussions about All In, Double or Nothing, Dynamite, his significance to the TNT Championship, and his feuds with Wardlow, MJF, and Chris Jericho, among other topics.

The report also includes a quote from Excalibur, who noted that AEW had to figure out its identity in the absence of The American Nightmare. However, the details surrounding Rhodes’ departure in 2022 are not discussed.

Regarding the newly crowned WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Fightful reports that he is mentioned no fewer than six times in the book. However, the incidents known as Brawl In and Brawl Out, which significantly influenced AEW’s backstage culture and led to Punk’s exit in 2023, are not covered.

The report also noted that a source within AEW claimed that every individual who has played a significant role in shaping the company is included in the book, and both Punk and Rhodes were interviewed for it.