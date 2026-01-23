AJ Styles Accepts Invitation To Appear On WWE SmackDown

It’s official — this week’s WWE SmackDown is about to get phenomenal.

On Thursday, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis released a video on social media formally inviting AJ Styles to appear on the blue brand’s January 23 broadcast, which takes place in Montreal.

“Before he puts his career on the line at Royal Rumble, I’d like to take this chance to formally invite ‘The Phenomenal’ AJ Styles to SmackDown this week,” Aldis said. “I’d love to have a chat with an old friend. After all, SmackDown is the house that AJ Styles built.”

Aldis closed the message by telling Styles that his door is always open.

Later that evening, Styles took to X to officially accept the invitation, confirming he will appear on the January 23 episode — the go-home show for Saturday Night’s Main Event, which takes place the following night at the Bell Centre.

“I appreciate that,” Styles wrote. “The forecast for G-ville is bad weather. Why not go to a place where snow and ice are not that big of a deal? See you soon.”

The appearance comes at a pivotal moment for Styles, who is set to put his career on the line in a high-stakes match at the Royal Rumble. What Aldis wants to discuss — and whether tensions escalate ahead of Saturday Night’s Main Event — will all play out live in Montreal.

