AJ Styles Fuels Retirement Speculation

AJ Styles has fans buzzing after posting a cryptic image to social media that has many speculating about the end of his WWE career.

The post features an hourglass with his iconic “P1” logo serving as the sand, slowly falling and turning to dust at the bottom. The symbolism of time running out — paired with his own logo fading away — has fueled widespread discussion that Styles may be hinting at retirement.

The 48-year-old veteran has addressed retirement in the past. When he signed his 2019 WWE deal, he stated it would likely be his last. However, his career has continued, and Fightful Select reported earlier this year that he signed a new one-year contract extension in July.

Beyond his in-ring career, Styles has expressed interest in opening a professional wrestling school in Georgia once he transitions out of the ring. Since debuting at the 2016 Royal Rumble, Styles has been one of WWE’s top stars, winning multiple championships and headlining marquee events.

Currently, Styles is engaged in a heated feud with Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio, which could now take on a new level of intrigue given the uncertainty surrounding his future.

Fans can view the full image below: