AJ Styles Reflects On His WrestleMania 35 Match With Randy Orton, Says Orton Was Pissed

WWE star AJ Styles recently appeared on an UpUpDownDown livestream, where he talked about a number of topics including his WrestleMania 35 match with “The Viper” Randy Orton and how Orton was pissed with the lights.

Styles said, “That’s definitely one to forget because the lights were blinding people. We were supposed to go two or one, and then, of course, Brock [Brock Lesnar] gets to do anything he wants, so he switched it. By the time we went out there, the lights had come on and blinded half the stadium. I was pissed. You know who was even more pissed than me? Randy [Randy Orton]. I knew I didn’t have to get mad if Randy was mad.”

You can check out Styles’ comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)