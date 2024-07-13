AJ Styles Says His Pro Wrestling NOAH Match Shows What WWE’s New Era Is All About

WWE star AJ Styles recently took part in a press conference to promote the Pro Wrestling NOAH event he will be competing in and talked about a number of topics including how his match at the 2024 NOAH Destination event shows what the company’s new era is all about under WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

Styles said, “I think this is showing the Triple H era of what WWE is all about. Because I’m not the only one that is wrestling in Japan tomorrow night. IYO SKY is also wrestling, along with myself. That just goes to show what Triple H is trying to bring throughout the world and WWE, whether it be in NOAH or somewhere else.”

“Having the opportunity to wrestle there is big for everybody, and it just shows how we were willing and able to work together so that we all can make pro wrestling as big as we possibly can.”

Styles will face Naomichi Marufuji at the Pro Wrestling NOAH event on Saturday, the same day that IYO SKY will compete at Marigold Summer Destiny 2024 against Utami Hayashishita.

You can check out Styles’ comments in the video below.

