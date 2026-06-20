AJ Styles’ Son Avery Styles Set For Pro Wrestling Debut

The next generation of the Styles family is officially stepping into the wrestling business.

Avery Styles, the son of WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles, is scheduled to make his professional wrestling debut on June 26 for SCA Wrestling’s Freedom Fling event at the Royston Dome in Royston, Georgia.

In his first match, Avery will face Ashton Martin of The Program in singles competition, with his father accompanying him to the ring.

SCA Wrestling announced the news on Facebook.

“JUST ANNOUNCED: AVERY STYLES will make his pro wrestling debut in Royston, GA, with WWE HALL OF FAMER, ‘THE PHENOMENAL’ AJ STYLES IN HIS CORNER. He takes on The Program’s Ashton Martin in one on one action!”

The debut comes just months after AJ Styles brought his own legendary in-ring career to a close. Styles officially retired following his loss to Gunther at the 2026 Royal Rumble, ending one of the most accomplished careers in modern professional wrestling.

However, shortly after his retirement, Styles hinted that there might be one scenario that could bring him back into the ring.

“I mean, what if my son wrestles? The opportunity to tag with him once. You never know.”

Those comments generated significant interest among fans, and Avery’s upcoming debut could be the first step toward making that possibility a reality.

Earlier this year, Avery also attracted attention online after AJ shared a training video showing him successfully performing the Spiral Tap, one of his father’s most famous maneuvers, onto a crash pad.

The footage sparked discussion among fans eager to see whether Avery could follow in the footsteps of the former WWE Champion, TNA World Champion, and one of the most decorated wrestlers of his generation.

Now, fans will get their first opportunity to see Avery Styles compete in an official match as he begins carving out his own path in professional wrestling.

With AJ Styles set to be in his corner for the occasion, the debut is expected to draw considerable attention from wrestling fans curious to see the newest member of the Styles wrestling legacy in action.