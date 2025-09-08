AJ Styles’ Son Reacts To Fan Criticism Of His Father’s WWE Booking

As speculation grows about the future of “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles, his son has drawn attention after appearing to side with fans who are unhappy about the veteran’s current role in WWE.

The interaction happened on Instagram, where a fan voiced frustration over Styles’ recent booking. Styles’ son responded directly to the comment, writing: “You ain’t the only one, man.” The remark echoed the growing sentiment among fans that Styles, a former two-time WWE Champion, has been positioned primarily to elevate younger talent in recent months.

Styles has recently been involved in programs with Dominik Mysterio and Logan Paul, where he has put over both men in high-profile matches. His most recent major outing came at SummerSlam 2025, where he unsuccessfully challenged Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship. Since then, he has shifted into a feud with El Grande Americano.

The conversation about Styles’ future has been intensified by his own cryptic social media activity. Last week, he posted an image of an hourglass with his “P1” logo fading to dust, which many fans interpreted as a retirement tease. His current WWE contract is reportedly set to expire in February 2026, further fueling speculation about whether he may hang up his boots when the deal ends.

With a career spanning more than 25 years, AJ Styles has been a top star in TNA, NJPW, and WWE, earning recognition as one of the greatest in-ring performers of his generation. While his current booking has drawn criticism, many believe Styles is entering the final chapter of his legendary career.