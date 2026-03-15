Alberto Del Rio Launching New Wrestling Promotion In Mexico

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a recent press conference was held in Mexico where Alberto El Patrón announced the launch of a new Mexican pro wrestling promotion called LM52.

The report highlights that the former WWE star Alberto Del Rio is serving as the face of this new company, which is positioning itself as the next big thing in Mexico with plans to expand into the United States. Dr. Wagner Jr. is also a co-leader of the organization, and both men have collaborated to establish it.

The name of the promotion, LM52, stands for “Lucha Mexico 52,” with the numbers being the international dialing code for calling Mexico. During the press conference, Patrón referred to himself as “El Campeón del Pueblo,” which translates to “The People’s Champion.” He claimed that he had received offers to work elsewhere but chose to stay in Mexico to restore the country’s wrestling traditions to their former glory. Patrón promoted himself as the greatest luchador of all time and highlighted his family’s legacy, noting that his father, Dos Caras, and his uncle, Mil Máscaras, were pioneers who found success outside Mexico.

Patrón announced that LM52 will host shows in Monterrey and Tijuana, with plans to eventually cover every major Mexican city and even schedule a U.S. tour. The company’s debut show is set to take place at the Interlomas Forum in Mexico City, a venue that accommodates 857 attendees, on May 7th. The roster reportedly includes Patrón, Dr. Wagner Jr., Carlito, El Hijo de Dos Caras, Cinta de Oro, Chessman, Texano Jr., Silver King Jr., Metalik, Diosa Quetzal, Pig Destroyer, Saggitarius, Rey Mictlán, Hellboy, Noisy Boy, Vampiro Canadiense, and others, as mentioned by Wrasslin Talk Radio. LM52 has secured a TV deal with WBD Mexico, which previously had AAA before WWE moved AAA to Fox Mexico.

In January, Patrón hinted at the possibility of returning to AAA, stating, “It’s just a matter of time. But as far as wanting it—— of course I do. And they do too. That’s why we’ve always stayed in contact. All that’s left is for us to shake hands and make it happen.” However, it appears that such a return is unlikely at this moment. Patrón has often expressed his intention to return to WWE, but WWE sources have consistently stated that there are currently no plans for him to work with AAA following its acquisition of the company.