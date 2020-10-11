Aleister Black Speaks On Possibly Working With His Wife Zelina Vega On WWE TV

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Aleister Black commented on possibly working with his real-life wife, Zelina Vega, in WWE. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On why it makes no sense to put him with Vega for an onscreen angle: “I personally think that it makes no sense to put me and her together because Aleister Black and Zelina Vega don’t have anything in common. Uh, Tom and Thea, who are married, have everything in common, but the characters have literally no alignment with each other. So am I saying never, never, never, never? No, but right now it’s zero to none. Like, there’s nothing that’s going to happen that is going to put myself and Zelina Vega together.”

On Vega now wanting to focus on herself as a wrestler: “I think, you know, they want to focus on that for a very long time. Which I think is rightfully so, because she’s proven her mettle as a manager, she’s proven to hold her own on the microphone. Even when she was a manager, she was like throw in the ring a couple of times. And she has a few more matches than some of the people that were established, uh, superstars on her brand before she made that switch. So, um, she wants to focus on being an in-ring competitor.”