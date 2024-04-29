Cameron Grimes On What He Learned During His Time In WWE NXT

Former WWE star Cameron Grimes recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including what he learned during his time in NXT.

Grimes said, “Ultimately just learning how to become a professional. You know this is my 16th year as a professional wrestler, so like I’ve learned how to do the moves, I’ve learned how to do all that, but what WWE teaches you the best is how to be a professional. You’re around so many people that are, let’s just say millionaires … you learn how to move differently, you learn how to conduct yourself differently.”

On his plans going forward:

“I just want to work, at the end of the day I just want to work and everything will kind of fall in after that … before coming to WWE, I was one of the guys that would have hour long matches, I just loved it, I just loved to work. In the past probably four years in WWE, I probably had a total of 20 minutes of match you know what I mean? So like, I’m just excited to go out there and do it, that’s really all it is, I just want to work.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.