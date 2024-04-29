Jey Uso Explains Why He Still Sees Roman Reigns As His Tribal Chief

WWE star “Main Event” Jey Uso recently appeared on an episode of Gorilla Position, where he talked about a number of topics including why he still sees Roman Reigns as his tribal chief.

Uso said, “For me, Roman Reigns will always be my Tribal Chief. I learned from him. He’s the one who brought us to the promised land. Now the snakes want to step up. Solo Sikoa is a big hitter. I’m glad I’m not on Fridays no more. I do my thing on Monday, I’m going to let that family drama down over there, as long as they keep it on SmackDown, I’ll be alright.”

On if he ever envisioned becoming a singles star:

“No, I literally thought we were going to be a tag team forever. [I thought] We were going to be the best tag team in WWE. I would have been happy [being in a tag team] but just seeing how it’s in my vision now, it’s down the road, I can be a singles star. [I thought] ‘Oh, they’re with me.’ Yeet, the music, the colors, it’s all working. Now I’m able to be a World Heavyweight Champion against Damian Priest.”

You can check out Uso’s comments in the video below.