The Undertaker Discusses Triple H’s Work With WWE Creative And Working With Him In The Ring

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently took to an episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including working with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque in the ring.

Undertaker said, “He was one of my favorite people to get in the ring with. We had amazing chemistry, and he just always had a good idea of the story and where it would go.”

On Triple H’s ability to connect with talent backstage:

“He knows what he’s talking about … but he conveys it in a manner that he’s not arrogant.”

On Triple H as head of creative:

“He’s always had that mind for the business. He’s always had just a really good comprehension of the business. I think not only like idea wise and being kind of in tune with our audience for the most part, but he also knows how to deal with the athletes now. His demeanor and the way that he interacts with talent is really good. When I’m around, I watch from afar and [he’s] just like a really good mentor type. He’s wearing a lot of hats, but his demeanor and the ability to lock in with today’s talent, it’s different than it used to be.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.