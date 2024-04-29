GUNTHER Discusses Sami Zayn Ending His Lengthy WWE Intercontinental Championship Reign

WWE star “The Ring General” GUNTHER spoke with Gorilla Position on a number of topics including Sami Zayn ending his lengthy Intercontinental Championship reign and if he thinks Zayn was the right person to end it.

GUNTHER said, “I don’t think there was that one right person, I think there would have been a few options, Chad is the other one that would have made a lot of sense, but Sami is definitely one of those guys where it was, he’s the right guy to do it.”

“He’s absolutely a fantastic professional wrestler, he has the natural connection with the audience, like he’s really that underdog that people can really connect with and understand and struggle, yeah it’s just naturally the personality that he is.”

“He doesn’t look like the perfect athlete, that’s not who he is, or who he ever was, but I think that also adds to the people having a connection, because basically, nobidy in our audience is a perfect person, it’s a very human thing not to be perfect, so it’s very easy to connect with it and to, yeah, go through those struggles with that person, and on top of that, like I just said, he’s fantastic in the ring and he has been for years.”

“To do the match with him, I was very happy with that, I think it was a very successful ending to that reign.”

