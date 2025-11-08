Aleister Black Talks Trusting Triple H’s Creative Vision And Long-Term Storytelling

WWE star Aleister Black discussed various topics with Sports Illustrated, including the importance of patience as he aims for a bigger opportunity.

Black said, “That’s the only way to do it. I obviously very much appreciate that fans want this process to be sped up. We live in a society where it’s instant gratification, and the second you start doing instant gratification is the second you’re gonna lose a lot. And people often don’t realize that subconsciously they love the struggle.”

On his relationship with Triple H:

“Hunter and I have always had a good working relationship. NXT Aleister Black was a cooperation between him and me, where I would pitch an idea and he would kind of flesh it out better. Right now, that is just happening on a grand scale, and it’s been very rewarding.”

On trusting Triple H’s creative:

“Sometimes he’ll have something in his head, and as with everything I’ve done with him, you have to trust the process. Just because you’re not immediately there at the end of the road doesn’t mean that the road we’re taken is the wrong one. We’re gonna get there and that’s something that I had to learn back in the day. Now that I’m back, it’s just getting back on that bicycle and trusting the process along the way.”

On being able to adapt to changes in the situation:

“You have broad brush strokes as to where we’re trying to get, but that doesn’t always mean that the painting is as fine line and finished as people sometimes wanna believe. It’s a very difficult process and it takes a lot of due diligence and patience and reevaluating the route you’re taking. Criticizing yourself and then asking yourself, are we doing the right thing right now? And that has always been a difficult process, I think, for fans to understand.”

On possibly competing at WWE WrestleMania:

“That’s the goal. And then the goal is to be on every pay-per-view. And then the goal is to go to championship one and championship two. I think if you don’t realistically put yourself there mentally, then you need to find a way to put yourself there mentally.”