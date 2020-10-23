Alex Reynolds Issues Statement On Being Knocked Out

Alex Reynolds issued a brief statement on social media regarding being knocked out during Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite:

“Hey guys, just wanted to thank you for all the concerns for my health. It means the world to me. I truly believe the ref and our doctor handled the situation great on Wednesday’s show. Injuries happen in wrestling, but I feel completely safe with our team here. Thanks again and I’m looking forward to seeing you soon.”

There was some criticism directed at AEW for how the company handled the situation: