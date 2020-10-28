Alex Reynolds Video Being Knocked During AEW Dynamite Removed

The video of Dark Order member Alex Reynolds being knocked out during last week’s AEW Dynamite has been removed from Twitter due to a copyright claim. AEW has received criticism from fans because the company rarely has videos pulled from the social media platform:

So apparently AEW has erased the footage of Alex Reynolds being knocked out and dragged to the corner. Such a bad look from a company that has had nothing but injury issues. AEW fandom, is there a reason why many of you continue to give this company a free pass. #AEW #AEWonTNT https://t.co/OoXAZVDCN3 — Unofficial NJPW Fan Club – North American Chapter (@NJPWFanClubNA) October 28, 2020

AEW has started copyrighting videos of Alex Reynolds' injury. While it's a legal thing for them to do, it's funny how they won't do this for people who post clips showering them with praise. https://t.co/UjFD4wdwrh — Smackethdown Layer #MoreMorrison (@smarkslammer42) October 28, 2020

#AEW copyright claiming tweets with video of the Alex Reynolds incident last week. Look, they're well within the legal right to do so, but you don't see them using the DMCA on anything else from that show. instead of trying to bury it, MAYBE FIX YOUR DAMN INJURY PROTOCOL — attack slug (@attackslug) October 28, 2020