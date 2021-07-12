Alexa Bliss Calls Out Fan That Attempts To Body Shame Her

There have been multiple instances of Alexa Bliss responding to harassing messages from fans on social media over the past year. In 2020, Alexa briefly locked her Twitter account due to fans harassing her. Earlier this year, Alexa was dealing with a Twitter stalker named Albert Little 666 who was sending threatening tweets to her fiance Ryan Cabrera. The account ended up being suspended by Twitter.

On Monday, Alexa called out a fan that attempted to body shame her:

#1. how F’Ing DARE you try to body shame me. #2. All pics except last one are very old. #3 I haven’t been able to control my weight loss lately since being sick a few months ago . #4 all u have to say about my career since 2013 is pics of my butt? I pity u ✌🏻bless https://t.co/n6G6rX76jx — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) July 12, 2021



In an interview with SI.com from last year, Alexa talked about her mental health struggles:

“I take it day-by-day. Dealing with eating disorders, anxiety, and depression, I’m no stranger to mental illness. Every few years, I deal with a really bad spell of depression. You have to know it doesn’t have to overtake your life. Mental illness can dictate someone’s entire life. I put myself in a position to be in the public eye, but I’m doing what I love. I’ve gone to therapy, I’ve done everything I can do to get my brain in a healthy place.”