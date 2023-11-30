Alexa Bliss Comments On The Birth Of Her Daughter

WWE star Alexa Bliss announced on Instagram that she gave birth to Hendrix Rogue Cabrera on November 27th, 2023.

Bliss commented about the birth on her Twitter/X account:

“I know everything happens for A reason & the world works in mysterious ways. Our Daughter Hendrix coincidentally being born on Jimi Hendrix birthday is one of those moments for me 🩷🎸”

Bliss commented on her WWE return plans after becoming a mother in July.

“I probably won’t bounce back as fast as I hope. I’m going to get to working out and doing all that stuff and get to where I need to be, you know, to have time. [I’ll have] the first fundamental months with the baby before thinking about trying to rush back to work.”

