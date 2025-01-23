Alexa Bliss’ Planned WWE Return Scrapped Amid Contract Negotiations

A major update has emerged regarding the status of Alexa Bliss and her highly anticipated return to WWE, which has now been put on hold. According to a report from PWInsider, there were initial plans for Bliss to make her comeback several weeks ago during Raw in San Jose, with a storyline involving The Wyatt Sicks. However, creative was later instructed to drop all plans involving Bliss, with the faction being moved to SmackDown. As of now, the Wyatt Sicks’ creative direction will proceed independently of anything involving Bliss.

The report clarified that creative issues were not the reason for these plans being halted, as Bliss was ready to return. However, she is currently not included in any creative pitches for the Women’s Royal Rumble match, further signaling uncertainty around her immediate WWE future. Bliss is reportedly under an older WWE contract, signed before taking time off to have her first child.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer shed additional light on the situation, revealing that unresolved contract negotiations have played a significant role in the delay:

“So the deal with Alexa Bliss is she was supposed to be on the show in San Jose, and there’s a contract. They have not come to terms on a contract, but she was going to debut. The thing is, she was going to debut against the Wyatt Sicks, but the Wyatt Sicks have been moved to SmackDown, so it kind of made no sense for her to be on Raw but anyway, right now, she was expected to come back, and they’re just working out a contract deal. That’s where everything stands right.”

With WrestleMania season on the horizon, fans had anticipated Bliss would play a key role, but for now, her return remains uncertain as contract talks continue. WWE has not officially commented on her status.