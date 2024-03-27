Alexa Bliss Reveals She Is Back At The Gym, USA Network Responds

WWE star Alexa Bliss, who has not been on television since January 2023 due to her pregnancy, took to her official Twitter (X) account and revealed she is back at the gym and working out.

The USA Network Twitter (X) account responded to Bliss’ post, possibly teasing a future return to the company for the multiple time former WWE Women’s Champion.

Bliss did previously reveal that she does intend to return to WWE.

Back at it 💪🏋🏼‍♀️ — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 26, 2024