Former WWE Star On The Rock’s WrestleMania 41 Absence: “Hardcore Gaslighting”

While appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson explained why he did not appear at WrestleMania 41 for the main event between Cody Rhodes and John Cena, noting that he wanted the spotlight to stay on Rhodes and Cena. Although he praised the match, The Rock also commented that he would have “finessed things a little differently on how they got there.”

Former WWE star Stevie Richards has now given his thoughts on The Rock’s comments in a video published to his YouTube channel.

Richards didn’t hold back, saying:

“Well this is some good old-fashioned hardcore gaslighting of the fans and everybody else to say, ‘this is what we were going to do all along, we knew we were going to do this.’ If we sound confused, join us because everybody’s confused. This is a Hulk Hogan type situation and I mean this in the most respectful way. It’s a Vince McMahon thing too, surrounding yourself in your inner circle by yes men, yes people, ass kissers, entourage, all this stuff. You can never do anything wrong, that’s what it feels like.”

Richards also touched on the larger story elements involving the WWE title and Cena’s character arc:

“The anchor of this is the title. Cena is willing to sell his soul. Basically he wanted the 17th title and he was willing to sell his soul to The Rock, meaning The Rock is the anchor of this entire storyline, with the title, with the soul with Cody. You know alternative theories – do you think you give Triple H credit for the Cena heel turn in case it goes wrong?”

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more reactions to The Rock’s WrestleMania 41 comments and all the latest wrestling news.