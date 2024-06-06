Alicia Atout Reveals She Is All Elite

Immediately after Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Alicia Atout appeared in a digital exclusive interview as she was having a conversation with Mark Briscoe about his win to earn a spot in the TNT Championship Ladder Match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

Atout then revealed that she has signed with AEW and is now All Elite.

Atout wrote, “Cat’s out of the bag. I’m beyond excited to officially announce I’m ALL ELITE. See you every Wednesday, babyyyyy. @AEW”

EXCLUSIVE! How is #ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe feeling, after qualifying for the TNT Championship Ladder Match at #ForbiddenDoor?@SussexCoChicken | @AliciaAtout pic.twitter.com/jfzSLWGe0O — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 6, 2024