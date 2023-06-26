Angelo Dawkins Talks At Length About Working With Vince McMahon In WWE

Angelo Dawkins recently appeared as a guest on the Highlydishfunctional Show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, one-half of The Street Profits spoke at length about he and Montez Ford’s working relationship with Vince McMahon behind-the-scenes in WWE.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On what it’s like working for Vince McMahon: “He was awesome. He was awesome. He always pushed us to do better and stuff like that. He just wanted us to succeed. If he felt like we weren’t doing our best, he would let us know. That’s what any coach, anybody that is your boss, if they don’t see you giving your best, they push you to be your best at any and everything, in every situation.”

On how working with someone of McMahon’s magnitude is beneficial: “It’s awesome to be around and work with somebody of that magnitude. He just has his eye on the prize each and every time. He always sees the big picture and he’s been a guide since being able to work with him.”

