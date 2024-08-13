Another Big Bout Confirmed For WWE Bash In Berlin 2024

Another big match is set for WWE’s next premium live event.

During the August 12 episode of WWE Raw, the opening segment featured Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest brawling with Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio from the new Judgment Day group.

By the end of the show, it was announced that Ripley and Priest will be joining forces to take on the duo of Morgan and Dominik at the upcoming WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 show on August 30.

Also scheduled for the 8/30 PLE in Berlin, Germany is GUNTHER vs. Randy Orton for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, as well as Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship.

