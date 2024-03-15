Another Big Singles Match Set For This Week’s AEW Collision, Updated Lineup

A new singles match has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.
The updates keep coming for this week’s show, as the third new match for the weekly two-hour Saturday night program was announced on Friday evening.
PAC will go one-on-one against Komander in men’s singles action on this Saturday night’s show.
With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for this week’s show:
AEW Collision (3/16/2024)
* AEW World Tag Team Tournament begins
* AEW TBS Championship Open House Match: Julia Hart (c) vs. Trish Adora
* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Bryan Keith
* Bryan Danielson vs. Katsuyori Shibata
* Komander vs. PAC
TOMORROW!@CdnTireCtr | Ottawa, ON#AEWCollision LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT | @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/pKMOpagkMb
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 15, 2024