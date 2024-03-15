Another Big Singles Match Set For This Week’s AEW Collision, Updated Lineup

A new singles match has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

The updates keep coming for this week’s show, as the third new match for the weekly two-hour Saturday night program was announced on Friday evening.

PAC will go one-on-one against Komander in men’s singles action on this Saturday night’s show.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for this week’s show:

AEW Collision (3/16/2024)

* AEW World Tag Team Tournament begins

* AEW TBS Championship Open House Match: Julia Hart (c) vs. Trish Adora

* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Bryan Keith

* Bryan Danielson vs. Katsuyori Shibata

* Komander vs. PAC