Another Match Confirmed For WWE WrestleMania 40

Immediately following this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, which saw Jade Cargill, “The EST Of WWE” Bianca Belair and Naomi stand tall in the middle of the ring after stopping a brutal beatdown attempt from Damage CTRL to Belair after The EST Of WWE defeated Dakota Kai in the main event, a huge 6-Woman Tag Team Match was made official for WrestleMania 40.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis confirmed in a video released after Friday’s SmackDown that Cargill, Belair, and Naomi will team up to face Damage CTRL (WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai) in a 6-woman Tag Team Match on The Grandest Stage Of Them All.