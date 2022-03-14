Another Possible Spoiler For The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Class

So far, The Undertaker and Vader have been officially announced the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame class but more names are expected to be added to the lineup.

It was recently reported that “Sycho” Sid Vicious was possibly going to be inducted for 2022. During the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com also mentioned the Steiner Brothers:

“I’ve heard Rick Steiner or The Steiner Brothers, depending on Scott. I think if Scott is not willing, they’ll go with Rick. But they want The Steiner Brothers so that’s a name that’s floating around. Sid is the other name that’s floating around.”

It’s believed that WWE is willing to work with Scott but Scott has been vocal in the past against going into the WWE Hall of Fame.