Another Potential AEW Title Change Coming Later This Week (Spoiler)

Things could get interesting on Saturday night.

As noted, AEW has announced Luchasaurus defending his TNT Championship in a triple-threat match against Christian Cage and Darby Allin.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, All Elite Wrestling is very high on Christian Cage’s current heel run, which includes him carrying around the TNT title and claiming to be the champion, when in reality, it is Luchasaurus.

Meltzer noted on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that Cage could end up pinning his own protege, Luchasaurus, to officially become the TNT Champion in their triple-threat match that features Darby Allin on this Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision.

Ahead of Saturday’s show, Cage and Luchasaurus will team up to take on the duo of Allin and Sting on Friday’s special two-hour episode of AEW Rampage: Grand Slam.

Make sure to join us here on Friday night at 10/9c for live Rampage: Grand Slam results coverage, and again on Saturday night at 8/7c for live Collision results coverage.