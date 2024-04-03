Another Title Match Announced For WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024

A new championship match is set for the WWE NXT special event scheduled for WrestleMania XL Weekend.

On this week’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network, Axiom and Nathan Frazer emerged victorious in a three-way tag-team title eliminator bout against The O.C. and LWO.

With the win, Axiom and Nathan Frazer advance to challenge The Wolf Dogs duo of Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker for the WWE NXT World Tag-Team Championships at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 this Saturday.

Make sure to join us here on 4/6 for live WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 results coverage from Philadelphia, PA.