Another WWE Star’s Contract Expiring Soon

Another WWE star joins Angel Garza, Chad Gable, Ricochet, and Natalya, whose contracts are set to expire.

Sean Ross Sapp and Corey Brennan of Fightful Select reports that Humberto Carrillo’s contract will expire this summer. Carrillo has yet to make a public statement on the situation.

Carrillo initially signed with WWE in the summer of 2018 before being promoted to the main roster as part of the Raw brand in 2019. He’s recently appeared on SmackDown with Legado Del Fantasma and worked tag team matches at live events.

It expires on the same day as his tag team partner Angel Garza’s WWE contract, which is August 1st. The two sides have been negotiating, and WWE has made an offer.

Carrillo can continue to use his real name outside of WWE if he chooses to do so.