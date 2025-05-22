Apollo Crews Checks In With Update On His Injury Recovery Status

Apollo Crews is staying focused and motivated during his road to recovery.

After revealing in February that he underwent surgery for a torn pec, the WWE star shared a rehab update on Wednesday. Crews sounded optimistic, writing, “Been crushin the rehab. Feeling good. I never really had any physical pain, but it took a while to get my mental game right after the injury happened. I’m over that hump now. Just waking up taking it day by day and putting in the work.”

Crews last appeared in the ring on the January 24 episode of WWE SmackDown, where he lost to Johnny Gargano.

As of now, there’s no official timeline for his return to WWE programming.