Chael Sonnen Signs On As Commentator For Hulk Hogan’s ‘Real American Freestyle Wrestling’

Chael Sonnen is taking on a new role in the combat sports world, this time behind the microphone for a brand-new wrestling promotion backed by some major names.

The former UFC title challenger and current ESPN analyst has signed on as a commentator and analyst for Real American Freestyle, a new wrestling organization spearheaded by Hulk Hogan, Eric Bischoff, and wrestling coach Israel Martinez.

The promotion will focus on traditional freestyle wrestling and is set to make its debut on August 30th in Cleveland, Ohio.

Sonnen has ties to both Hogan and the world of amateur wrestling. He and Hogan previously cornered Colby Covington during his UFC fight against Joaquin Buckley in December 2014.

Before transitioning to MMA, Sonnen was an accomplished amateur wrestler. He was an All-American at the University of Oregon and twice finished as runner-up in the PAC-10. His international accolades include a silver medal at the 2000 Greco-Roman World University Championships and two wins at the prestigious Dave Schultz Memorial International.

Sonnen wrapped up his MMA career in 2019 after competing in the UFC, WEC, and Bellator. He went on to launch Submission Underground, a submission grappling promotion, and has remained a prominent voice in combat sports through his YouTube channel and analyst work with ESPN.