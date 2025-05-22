Zoey Stark Issues Statement Following Injury On WWE RAW

PWMania.com previously reported that Zoey Stark sustained a serious knee injury during a Women’s Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match on Monday’s RAW.

Stark expressed her gratitude to fans on her Twitter (X) account, thanking them for their support. She emphasized that her comeback will be greater than the setback.

Stark wrote, “Wow the love and support means more to me than you’ll ever know! What hurts more than my knee is knowing I wont be able to perform for all of you for a while. I LOVE what I do and I’m blessed to do this. As the saying goes, the comeback is greater than the setback. Love you guys.”

There is currently no update on how long Stark will be sidelined, but more information will be provided as it becomes available.