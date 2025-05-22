Goldberg Shares Latest On Training And Health Ahead Of WWE Retirement Match

Bill Goldberg continues to train in preparation for his final in-ring return for his WWE retirement match later this year.

On the latest installment of his Carcast podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about how things are going as he continues to get ready for his final dance.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On where things stand in terms of his preparation: “I feel a little bit better, I’ve gained a little bit of weight man. Done a little kickboxing on the weekends. I’m getting there man, I’ve got a little bit of time left. Slowly but surely, Rome wasn’t built in a day. Believe me, it’s been really tough to control myself but I think I’m on a good schedule. I’m injury free as of right now.”

On how his shoulder is holding up during training: “Much better. I mean, geez, I can do things with it — I couldn’t do anything with it in December. It’s one of those things — it’s like rebuilding a car. You’ve got to strip it down to the bare minimum and sequentially build it in a logical form. It applies with a vehicle, it applies with your body. I can’t get overzealous and put sh*t on before it’s time. It’s a very slow process but I think the way I’m going about it is hopefully gonna work.”

