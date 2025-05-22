Zoey Stark Injury Update: WWE Star Expected To Miss Significant Time

A tough break for Zoey Stark.

The WWE Raw star suffered a nasty knee injury during the May 19 episode of Raw, forcing officials to stop the match and help her to the back. The injury was visibly severe, and Stark later confirmed on social media that she’ll be “out for a while.”

While WWE has not released an official diagnosis, there’s concern behind the scenes that the injury may involve a tear requiring surgery. According to Fightful Select, the expectation backstage is that Stark could be out of action for the remainder of 2025.